Billionaire Roundup: Marriage, Space Flight, Covid, And Death

Hey there party people! Can you believe it's March again? I mean, the past year has felt like March 2020 for, oh, 13 months now. At least now the vaccine is rolling out and there's a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Our favorite billionaires are, as usual, out there living their best lives, which is easy to do when you have billions in the bank. One billionaire just got remarried, another one is looking for a few good people to take to space, one has been partying his butt off while Covid ravages his business, and tragically, a French billionaire lost his life in a crash. This is the latest edition of the Billionaire Roundup!

Congratulations To MacKenzie Scott And Her New Husband

MacKenzie Scott has gotten married again. Her new husband, Dan Jewett, is a science teacher in Seattle, who taught chemistry at Lakeside School, where MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos' kids went to school. Scott, an author and major philanthropist is a member of the Giving Pledge. Her new husband issued a statement on that site expressing his gratitude "for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared. And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know – and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others," he said. Scott was the 2nd most generous person in the U.S. in terms of charitable giving in 2020. She donated $5.7 billion to more than 500 organizations who each got seven or eight figure gifts. The donations went to food banks, racial justice organizations, and human service charities.

Yusaku Maezawa Is Looking For Eight People To Go To Space

Billionaire Yusaka Maezawa is at it again. The billionaire founder of fashion company Zozo is looking for eight people from all over the world to go to the moon on a rocket built by SpaceX. The voyage is scheduled for 2023. If this actually happens, it will be the first lunar travel by non-astronauts. The journey will be a weeklong flight around the moon before returning to Earth. Maezawa will cover all the costs of the trip to the moon. If you are interested in applying to be part of his crew, head on over to dearmoon.earth to submit your info!

Mexico's Second-Richest Man Living The Good Life While Covid Ravages His Employees

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is the second-richest man in Mexico and he sure lets everyone know it. The 65-year-old billionaire flaunts his wealth on social media. One example, posted just last month, had a video of his 163-foot superyacht on the Sea of Cortez with the caption "How's your #weekend going?" There's only one problem, Pliego, the founder of the media, banking, retail, and telecommunications company Grupo Salinas, has been quick to tell anyone who will listen that Covid requires few or any safety precautions. His TV network, TV Azteca specifically called on the people of Mexico to ignore the country's top health officials' recommendations on managing the pandemic. His employees have been working in dangerous conditions that have left them vulnerable to catching Covid as a result. Pliego kept his offices and business open and told employees to come in even if they had symptoms of Covid. He also promised the family of an employee that died from Covid he'd compensate them and then later refused to honor that pledge. He also flat out refused to initiate a Covid testing site mandated by the government for businesses with 100 or more employees. Even after two of his employees died, Pliego kept refusing to comply with testing protocols.

French Billionaire Dies In Helicopter Crash

Olivier Dassault was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, March 7 when his helicopter went down in Normandy, France. Dassault has a vacation home in Normandy. The 69-year-old largely inherited his billions from his father, Serge Dassault, whose business builds Rafale war planes and owns the newspaper Le Figaro. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Dassault on Twitter, writing: "Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts to his family and loved ones." The pilot of the helicopter was also killed. No one else was on board.