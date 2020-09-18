Billionaire Roundup: It's The End Of An Era, Y'all!

Hello there party people! Can you believe September is nearly half over and 2020 only has three and a half months to go? What a wild – and by wild – I mean totally f-ed up year this has been. No matter what though, the show must go on – unless you're a member of the extended Kardashian-Jenner circle. News broke this week that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" would come to an end. There's also some news in the case of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The legal wheels are turning and looking for more evidence there. Even death can't save him from his fate. Oh and remember the Japanese billionaire who wanted to find a girlfriend to take into space? There's news there, too. And finally, if you want to be the wife of a billionaire, there's a whole set of rules to learn. This is the latest edition of the billionaire roundup.

We Will No Longer Be Keeping Up With The Kardashians…For Now

Well, at least not on TV. This week, it was announced that the long-running hit show on E! will be ending after this season. The show has been on the air for 14 years and 20 seasons. Are they sick of the limelight? HA! This is Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, Kanye, Caitlyn, Rob, Scott…etc. we are talking about. Sources close to the family believe they will reveal a major deal with a streaming service worth way more money in the near future. After all, streaming is where it's at these days and it is also global. What that new show will be called is yet to be revealed but we're absolutely positive that the ultimate momager, Kris Jenner, has something up her sleeves. After all, so far, the only true billionaire in the family is Kanye West, and we can't imagine Kris doesn't have plans to get Kylie and Kim into the billionaire club as well.

Hedge Fund Billionaire And Wife Subpoenaed In Jeffrey Epstein Case

The district attorney for the U.S. Virgin Islands announced that it would be subpoenaing hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva Andersson-Dubin in the lawsuit against the late Jeffrey Epstein. Denise George, the D.A., filed a lawsuit back in January alleging that Epstein brought hundreds of young girls, some as young as 11, to his private island as part of his alleged sex trafficking ring. She is asking for any and all documents and communications relating to Epstein or any of his agents. Specifically, this is in relation to Virginia Robert Giuffre, who claimed in 2015 that Dubin was one of the men Epstein forced her to have sex with. The Dubins maintain their innocence in this case. George is also seeking info about Highbridge Capital, Dubin's hedge fund and Epstein's involvement in the company's sale to JPMorgan in 2004 for $1.3 billion Epstein was paid $15 million for introducing Dubin to an executive at JPMorgan.

Japanese Billionaire Booked On Elon Musk's First Passenger Flight To Moon Loses $38 Million

Remember Yusaku Maezawa? He's the eccentric Japanese billionaire who is booked on SpaceX's Big Falcon rocket to the moon in 2023. He will be the first commercial passenger on the flight to the moon. He is the CEO of Start Today Co., which he founded in 1998 as a CD sales business in his 20s. He pioneered e-commerce in Japan. These days, he runs Zozotown, a fashion mall that sells a variety of affordable clothing brands. He launched a campaign to find a girlfriend to take on that moon mission. Well, his 2020 isn't off to a great start. He's lost $38 million so far this year, thanks to a number of bad bets on stocks. He took to his Twitter account to lament this loss, writing:

"[I] lost 4.4 billion yen [£32,024,953.40] through repeated short-term trading of stocks, something I haven't familiarized myself with."

He also wrote that he regretted he didn't use that money to help people in need instead.

If You Don't Know What "Patio Jewelry" Is, Don't Count On Landing A Billionaire Husband

Ladies, do you dream of meeting a dashing man and falling in love and then finding out he's ridiculously wealthy? Well, "Friends and Enemies," a new book by Barbara Amiel, the wife of disgraced billionaire Conrad Black, lays out the cutthroat world of the wives of billionaires. For instance, did you know "patio jewelry" means a necklace that costs less than $1 million? Did you know that individuality is frowned upon? If you have wrinkles or sunspots that reflects poorly on your husband, that is considered blasphemy. One young billionaire wife found crying in a plastic surgeon's office said, "Men like bulging lips and ballooning buttocks and cleavage because it means a lot of time, money and pain has been involved." I don't know, that all sounds like a nightmare to me and most of the women I know, which is good news for regular guys!