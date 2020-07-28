Billionaire Patrick Dovigi Sells Miami Area Mansion For $23 Million

Retired professional hockey player and Canadian waste management billionaire Patrick Dovigi has sold a mansion in the ritzy Bal Harbour area near Miami, reports South Florida real estate news site The Real Deal. The mansion was built in 2016 and designed by architect Chad Oppenheim. It boasts eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.

Described in its official marketing materials as "the ultimate subtropical oasis," the mansion was sold to an unnamed buyer for a reported $23.25 million. The listing goes on:

"The residence was masterfully created to raise the bar in contemporary architecture and seamlessly blurs the lines of indoor-outdoor living with over 17,000 sq. ft. of interconnected space. The master bedroom is over 2,000 sq. ft. and features his and hers sides with endless open bay views."

One of the more distinctive aspects of the property is the "sky bar" located, where else, on the roof. There you'll find a fire pit, jacuzzi, and fully equipped bar complete with a gas grill. Another is the infinity-edge, glass-walled swimming pool, which purportedly "provides the indescribable feeling of swimming in an aquarium," according to the property's official website.

You can take a look at the former Patrick Dovigi mansion in the video below, courtesy of Alexander Team:

Patrick Dovigi has had kind of an unusual career. After three minor league seasons with the Ontario Hockey League, he was drafted to the Edmonton Oilers in 1997. But even in the thick of his professional hockey career, he's said to have been interested in bigger and better things, and he quickly made the unusual leap from sports to the waste management business, founding the company GFL Environmental.