Billionaire Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Lists Las Vegas House For $25 Million

Steve Wynn is making some real estate moves. Three months after listing his Beverly Hills estate for a staggering $135 million, he's put his European-style villa in Las Vegas on the market for $25 million. The 13,500-square-foot home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine room, a pool, and a spa and is located in an exclusive gated community of Las Vegas's Summerlin community. Known as Museo, the property recently underwent a $16 million renovation. The home was purchased by Wynn in 2018. It overlooks a golf course. If Wynn gets his asking price, it will be the most expensive home ever sold in Clark County, Nevada. The previous record for Las Vegas' most expensive home sale belongs to Wynn's former neighbor David Copperfield. The magic man sold his home down the street from Wynn's house for $17.55 in 2016.

Wynn's home (and Copperfield's former home) is located on Enclave Court. The street is commonly referred to as Las Vegas' Billionaire's Row due to the huge mansions that line the street. Wynn purchased the home about two years ago for $13 million. It was the most expensive residential real estate sale in the Las Vegas metro area that year. He bought the enormous home a month after he resigned as CEO of Wynn Resorts amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Wynn has categorically denied the accusations against him.

Wynn's home is located in the community of Country Club Hills within the Summerlin development. The house sits on 1.5 acres and featured a state-of-the-art media room, a kitchen with two Wolf stovetops, two full-size refrigerators, and two microwaves. There's also a second full kitchen with a butler's pantry. The owner's suite includes a large bedroom with his and hers chambers. On the man's side, the shower is made of stainless steel. It was made to look like Wynn's yacht. On the woman's side, there's a full bath, shower, salon, massage room, and enviable closet.

Back in March, Wynn listed his Beverly Hills estate. The 27,150-square-foot house sits on 2.7 acres and was originally built for Guess founder Maurice Marciano in the early 1990s. Wynn bought it about five years ago for $48 million and had a designer on staff at Wynn Resorts completely reimagine the interiors. The home is on a cul-de-sac in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills. The home has 11 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.