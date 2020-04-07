Bernie Ecclestone To Welcome First Son Just Before His 90th Birthday

Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is going to be a dad…again! The 89-year-old has three adult daughters from two of his previous wives. He's expecting baby number four, his first son, with his third wife, 44-year-old Fabiana Flosi. Ecclestone is also a grandfather of five. He is a great-grandfather. His oldest child, daughter Deborah, is 65 years old. When the new baby starts kindergarten, Ecclestone will be 95. When he graduates from high school, Ecclestone will be 108. When he graduates from college, Ecclestone will be 112. But, hey, congratulations all around!

The billionaire is holed up at his farm near Sao Paul, Brazil, during the coronavirus crisis. His first son is due in July. Ecclestone will turn 90 on October 30. His daughter Deborah was born to Ecclestone's first wife, Ivy Bamford. His other daughters Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, are the children of his second wife, Slavica Radic. Ecclestone married Fabiana, a Brazilian marketing director, in 2012, three years after he divorced Radic. Eccelstone was married to Radic from 1985 to 2009. Before that, Ecclestone had a 17-year relationship with Tuana Tan, which ended in 1984 when Radic got pregnant. Prior to that, he was married to Bamford from 1952 to sometime in the 1960s. Ecclestone's third wife is 45 years younger than him.

Ecclestone met Fabiana through the World Motor Sport Council. She regularly attended the group's meetings. They knew each other for a few years professionally before a mutual friend invited Fabiana on a cruise around Croatia with Ecclestone in 2009. The baby is Fabiana's first child.

Eccelstone is the former CEO of Formula 1 Group who owns 5.3% of Formula One Racing. He began his career with Formula One as a driver, but this did not last long. After driving in a few races, a serious collision caused him to give up his aspirations as a driver. But Ecclestone was far from finished with the world of Formula One racing, and he went on to manage various drivers and teams. From there, he eventually acquired more and more Formula One assets, becoming the president and CEO, a position which he held until he was removed from his position as chief in January 2017, following its takeover by Liberty Media in 2016. He's got a net worth of $3.1 billion.