All The People From The Last 200 Years Who Have Been The Richest Person In The World

Pop quiz: In the last 200 years, how many different individuals do you think have been the richest person on Earth at some point?

Hundreds? Maybe over a thousand?

The actual answer is 19.

That's right. In the last two centuries, just 19 individuals have worn the crown of richest person on Earth. That list includes bankers, fur traders, railroad barons, oil tycoons, steel magnates, automakers, real estate kings, software founders, internet pioneers, luxury moguls, and, most recently, one extremely famous and extremely rich space explorer.

Obviously, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world right now. Depending on where SpaceX stock is trading on any given hour, his fortune is hovering around the trillion-dollar line. Earlier this month, Elon became the world's first trillionaire when SpaceX priced the largest IPO in history. A few days later, as SpaceX shares surged in public trading, his net worth briefly topped $1.5 trillion.

That made Elon the first human being in history to break every major modern wealth threshold from $300 billion through $1 trillion. He was the first person to reach $300 billion, $400 billion, $500 billion, $600 billion, $700 billion, $800 billion, $900 billion, and finally $1 trillion. Then, for a brief moment after the SpaceX IPO surge, he crossed $1.5 trillion.

That is the largest and most absurd personal fortune ever recorded.

But here's the funny thing: If you rewind just 10 months, Elon Musk was not the richest person in the world.

For one brief, glorious moment in September 2025, that title belonged to his good friend, Oracle founder and longtime Tesla investor Larry Ellison.

On September 10, 2025, Oracle stock exploded after a blowout earnings report and a surge of artificial intelligence enthusiasm. Ellison's fortune jumped by roughly $100 billion in a single day, vaulting from around $300 billion to roughly $400 billion. That sudden gain briefly knocked Elon Musk into second place.

It was a surreal moment. Ellison and Musk are friends. Ellison was an early major Tesla believer, famously buying a 1.7% stake in the company for around $1 billion in 2018. He also served on Tesla's board. And in September 2025, thanks to the AI boom and Oracle's soaring valuation, Ellison briefly claimed the crown from the man whose company had helped make him even richer.

Then SpaceX happened. Elon reclaimed the crown. Then he shattered the crown. Then he turned the entire concept of "world's richest person" into something that almost needs a new category.

And yet, even after all that chaos, the club itself remains shockingly small.

Over the last 200 years, only 19 people have officially been rich enough to be considered the richest person on Earth. Below is a quick cheatsheet timeline, followed by a more detailed lineage…

All The Richest People On Earth 1820-2025

1820s–1840s: Merchants And Financiers

Stephen Girard: Philadelphia banker who personally financed the War of 1812. At his death in 1831, he was the richest American alive, worth about $7.5 million (billions today).

Philadelphia banker who personally financed the War of 1812. At his death in 1831, he was the richest American alive, worth about $7.5 million (billions today). Nathan Mayer Rothschild: Patriarch of the Rothschild banking dynasty's London branch. By the 1830s, his fortune from financing governments made him the richest man in Europe, and likely the world.

Patriarch of the Rothschild banking dynasty's London branch. By the 1830s, his fortune from financing governments made him the richest man in Europe, and likely the world. John Jacob Astor: The first American multi-millionaire. Astor built a fortune in fur trading and Manhattan real estate, leaving an estate of $20 million in 1848 — equal to hundreds of billions today relative to the economy.

1850s–1870s: The Railroad Age

Cornelius Vanderbilt: The "Commodore" built a transportation empire in steamships and railroads. At his death in 1877, he was worth $95 million, the largest fortune in the world at the time. His son, William Henry Vanderbilt, briefly carried the torch with about $200 million in the 1880s.

1880s–1930s: Oil, Steel, And Royals

John D. Rockefeller: Founder of Standard Oil, Rockefeller became the world's first billionaire in 1916. At his peak in 1913, he was worth about $900 million — the equivalent of $336 billion today. He remained the richest person on Earth into the 1920s.

Founder of Standard Oil, Rockefeller became the world's first billionaire in 1916. At his peak in 1913, he was worth about $900 million — the equivalent of $336 billion today. He remained the richest person on Earth into the 1920s. Andrew Carnegie: Briefly took the crown in 1901 after selling U.S. Steel for $480 million.

Briefly took the crown in 1901 after selling U.S. Steel for $480 million. Osman Ali Khan, Nizam of Hyderabad: In 1937, Time magazine declared the Nizam the world's richest man, thanks to his jewels, gold, and land revenues. While Rockefeller's lifetime fortune was greater, the Nizam's personal treasure chest made him the top contender in the late 1930s.

1940s: The Automobile King

Henry Ford: By the 1940s, the Ford Motor Company founder was the richest man alive. At his death in 1947, Ford's fortune was about $1.6 billion — nearly $200 billion in today's dollars.

1950s–1970s: Oil And Real Estate

J. Paul Getty: In 1957, Fortune named Getty the richest American, and in 1966, Guinness declared him the richest private citizen in the world. At his death in 1976, his estate was worth more than $6 billion.

1980s: Japan's Bubble Economy

Yoshiaki Tsutsumi: Heir to the Seibu Railway empire, Tsutsumi topped Forbes' billionaire lists in the late 1980s with a fortune of $20 billion.

Heir to the Seibu Railway empire, Tsutsumi topped Forbes' billionaire lists in the late 1980s with a fortune of $20 billion. Taikichiro Mori: A real estate developer and former professor, Mori became the world's richest in 1991–92 with $18.5 billion.

1990s–2000s: The Gates Era

Bill Gates: Gates first claimed the title in 1995 with $12.9 billion. He held the top spot for more than a decade, peaking at $90 billion in 1999 (about $165 billion today).

Gates first claimed the title in 1995 with $12.9 billion. He held the top spot for more than a decade, peaking at $90 billion in 1999 (about $165 billion today). Warren Buffett: Briefly passed Gates in 2008 with $62 billion.

Briefly passed Gates in 2008 with $62 billion. Carlos Slim Helú: Mexican telecom mogul who held the crown at times in 2010, peaking at $74 billion. Gates reclaimed #1 in 2014 and held it through 2017.

2010s–2020s: Tech Titans

Jeff Bezos: Founder of Amazon, Bezos became the world's richest person in 2017, ending Bill Gates' long modern reign. By 2018, he was worth $112 billion, making him the first person in modern rankings to clearly break the $100 billion barrier. He peaked around $170 billion in 2019, before his divorce from MacKenzie Scott reduced his Amazon stake and changed the all-time wealth race.

Founder of Amazon, Bezos became the world's richest person in 2017, ending Bill Gates' long modern reign. By 2018, he was worth $112 billion, making him the first person in modern rankings to clearly break the $100 billion barrier. He peaked around $170 billion in 2019, before his divorce from MacKenzie Scott reduced his Amazon stake and changed the all-time wealth race. Elon Musk: Musk surged past Bezos in January 2021 as Tesla's market cap exploded. Later that year, with Tesla briefly valued above $1 trillion, Musk's net worth peaked around $340 billion, which at the time was the largest modern fortune ever recorded. His wealth later plunged during the Tesla crash and Twitter chaos of 2022 and 2023, but he eventually reclaimed the top spot.

Musk surged past Bezos in January 2021 as Tesla's market cap exploded. Later that year, with Tesla briefly valued above $1 trillion, Musk's net worth peaked around $340 billion, which at the time was the largest modern fortune ever recorded. His wealth later plunged during the Tesla crash and Twitter chaos of 2022 and 2023, but he eventually reclaimed the top spot. Bernard Arnault: The LVMH luxury king briefly became the world's richest person in 2022 and 2023 as Tesla weakened and luxury stocks surged. Arnault's fortune peaked around $211 billion, making him the richest person ever produced by the fashion, champagne, jewelry, and luxury retail industries.

2025: Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison: On September 10, 2025, Ellison became the 19th person in history to be crowned the world's richest. His fortune leapt by roughly $100 billion in a single day, briefly topping $400 billion and knocking his friend Elon Musk into second place. At the time, Ellison looked like a legitimate candidate to become the first person to hit $500 billion, or perhaps even the first trillionaire, thanks to his unusually large Oracle stake and the company's surge during the artificial intelligence boom.

2026: Elon Musk Becomes The First Trillionaire

Elon Musk: Ellison's reign did not last. In 2026, Elon Musk reclaimed the crown and then pushed it into territory no human being had ever reached. SpaceX's merger with xAI helped lift Musk's fortune to roughly $750 billion in February 2026. A few months later, SpaceX priced the largest IPO in history, selling 555.6 million shares at $135 apiece and valuing the company at $1.77 trillion. That IPO pushed Musk's net worth above $1 trillion for the first time, making him the world's first trillionaire. After SpaceX shares surged in public trading, Musk's fortune briefly topped $1.5 trillion. He became the first person in history to break every major modern wealth threshold from $300 billion through $1 trillion: $300 billion, $400 billion, $500 billion, $600 billion, $700 billion, $800 billion, $900 billion, and finally $1 trillion.

By the Way…

It's worth remembering that wealth rankings are always shaped by personal decisions, market timing, and in some cases, secrecy. For example, when Microsoft went public, Bill Gates owned 40% of the company. He spent the next 30 years selling his shares as fast as possible. If he still owned 30%, he would have remained the richest person on earth without an ounce of competition from 1995 to the present, and he would have become a trillionaire in January 2024.

Similarly, Jeff Bezos' divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019 cost him roughly a quarter of his Amazon stake. If that split had never happened, Bezos' fortune today would be closer to $400 billion.

And then there are the unconfirmed fortunes. For years, rumors have swirled that Russian President Vladimir Putin secretly controls a web of assets worth more than $200 billion. Had those estimates been accurate, Putin would have been the richest person in the world around 2019 — though without transparency or verification, his name has never officially appeared on any list.

The bottom line: wealth is fluid, fragile, and sometimes hidden. Which is why the list of just 19 people who have ever officially been crowned the richest person on earth remains one of the most exclusive clubs in history.